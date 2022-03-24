Appointment of two new Delhi High Court judges notified

New Delhi, March 24 The Central government on Thursday notified the appointment of two new judges to the Delhi High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President appoints (1) Poonam A. Bamba and (2) Swarana Kanta Sharma, as judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices," read the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

With these appointments, the strength of the judges in the court reached 36 against its sanctioned number of 60.

The two new judges are among six judges who had been recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

The other four judges Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, and Sudhir Kumar Jain were sworn-in on February 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor