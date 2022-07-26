APSCHE announces AP EAMCET results, check details

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results of AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2022. Candidates can now check the results on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. According to the officials, this year the ranking score will only depend on the entrance exam. The pass percentage for the engineering stream is 89.12% and for the Agriculture, the stream is 95.06%.

This year 3,00,111 appeared for the AP EAPCET 2022 exam, out of which 2,05,518 registered for the Engineering stream, 93,532 for the Agriculture stream, and 1061 registered for both streams. A total of 1,73,572 qualified for the engineering stream, while 83,411 qualified for the agriculture stream.



