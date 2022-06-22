Armu jawan killed in celebratory firing in UP

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh), June 22 A 35-year-old Army jawan was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding in the Brahmnagar area of Sonbhadra district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said, "The jawan was on leave and got fatally injured in the firing at the function. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead."

"Yadav was currently posted in Jammu and had returned to his village on leave a couple of days ago," Kumar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway to identify the accused.

