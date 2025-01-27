Army and other security agencies recover 35 weapons from Manipur before Republic Day

Kolkata, Jan 27 The Army and Assam Rifles have recovered 35 weapons, ammunition, and explosives, in joint operations with the state police and other security forces, from several parts of Manipur over the week leading up to India's Republic Day, officials said.

According to a senior official of the Eastern Command, the recoveries were made both from the hill and valley regions in the districts of Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Churchandpur, Imphal West, Noney, Jiribam and Kakching.

"On January 19, a joint operation was launched by the Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police in Lungkhongjang Ridge, north of Bungte Chiru village in the Bishnupur district in which a modified sniper rifle, five 9mm pistols, two single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition, and other war like stores were recovered. The next day, in collaboration with the CRPF and state police, the Army launched an operation near the Khuga river and fringes of Dampi Ridge located along the boundaries of the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts and recovered a 9mm sub-machine gun, a .303 rifle, a pistol, a single barrel breech-loading gun, a country made mortar, a grenade launcher, grenades and ammunition," the official said.

On January 20, the Assam Rifles acted on intelligence inputs about an infiltration attempt along the India-Myanmar border near Yangoupokpi in the Tengnoupal district and apprehended a youth.

During questioning, the youth claimed to be a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), the official added.

"On January 20, another operation was launched by the Assam Rifles near Maohing in the Noney district and recovered a 9mm country-made pistol, a .303 rifle, an improvised projectile launcher, grenades, and ammunition. On January 23, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police raided a location near Ngamukhong Fungi Ching (Leingangpokpi) in the Thoubal district and seized a country-made pistol, a single-bore country-made rifle, 10 No. 36 hand grenades and ammunition. On the same day, in a joint operation with commando teams of the Manipur Police, the Assam Rifles apprehended two KCP (PWG) cadres with two 9mm pistols and ammunition near between Heirok and Wangjing in the Thoubal district. Another raid between Zairawn and Uchatol in the Jiribam district led to the recovery of a carbine, a single barrel gun, grenades, and ammunition," the official said.

On January 24, joint raids between Gamngai and Pheijang in the Chandel district and near the Potsangbam Khullen hill range in the Imphal West district resulted in the recovery of a 9mm pistol, a locally made mortar (Pompi), an improvised explosive device (weighing nearly 1 kg), a self-loading rifle, a carbine, a .32 calibre country-made pistol, two 51mm mortars, grenades and ammunition.

On the eve of Republic Day, joint operations near Thangjao Mamang Ching and Sekmai (Tendongyan), led to the seizure of two .303 rifles, a 9mm pistol, a .32 calibre pistol, grenades, and ammunition, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor