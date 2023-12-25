Army chief arrives in Jammu to review security situation amid anti-terror operation in Poonch

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the region on Monday to assess the current security scenario in Jammu. This comes in the backdrop of an extensive operation aimed at locating the terrorists responsible for a recent attack on Army vehicles in the Poonch border district, resulting in the tragic death of four soldiers, according to officials.

The chief of Army staff reached Jammu and later, left for the Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the operational preparedness of the force and the prevailing security situation, a defence spokesperson said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and senior civil administration and police officers are camping in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to supervise the anti-terrorist operation and maintain law and order.

The four soldiers were killed after their vehicles were ambushed by the terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on Thursday. In the aftermath of the attack, three civilians, aged between 27 and 42 years, were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning. They were found dead on December 22.

The officials said a massive search operation continues near the scene of the ambush, covering both Surankote and the Thanamandi forest in nearby Rajouri district. Mobile internet remained suspended in Poonch and Rajouri for the third straight day. The services were suspended early Saturday following the killing of the three civilians within hours after they were allegedly picked up by security personnel for questioning in connection with Thursday's ambush.