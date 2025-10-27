Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi leads Infantry Day commemoration

New Delhi, Oct 27 Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Amar Chakra of the National War Memorial on Monday to commemorate Infantry Day, also known as Shaurya Diwas, an official said.

The ceremony was aimed at paying tribute to the valour, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Infantry.

Senior Army officers, serving personnel, veterans and families of the bravehearts attended the event organised for honour the courage and supreme sacrifice of Infantry soldiers, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Three decorated war veterans, Major Ashish Sonal, Vir Chakra (Retired), a veteran of Operation Pawan (1990); Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Kunwar Singh, Vir Chakra (Retired), who took part in Operation Meghdoot (1989); and Lance Naik Amrit, Vir Chakra (Retired), a participant of Operation Cactus Lily (1971), also laid wreaths on behalf of Infantry veterans.

As part of the nationwide celebrations, several events were organised to mark the occasion. These included the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Memorial Seminar at Lucknow and the Shauryaveer Run and the Felicitation of Veer Naris at Delhi Cantonment.

An ‘Infantry Magazine’ highlighting the Infantry’s multi-dimensional capability development and chronicling heroic sagas was also released on the sidelines of the event.

Observed on October 27 every year, Infantry Day holds a special place in the nation’s history. On this day in 1947, Infantrymen of the Indian Army were the first troops to land at Srinagar airport.

The subsequent operations by these troops are an act of extraordinary courage that repelled the Pakistan-backed tribal invasion and safeguarded India’s territorial integrity. The occasion stands as a lasting reminder of the Infantry’s steadfast dedication and unmatched valour in defending the nation’s sovereignty, said an official statement.

On Sunday, an Infantry Day Run was also organised at Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, symbolising fitness, teamwork, and unity.

The event featured two categories -- a 2.4 km and a 4 km run -- which saw enthusiastic participation from both serving Army personnel and local residents of the picturesque Mechuka Valley.

The initiative not only celebrated physical endurance but also strengthened the bond between the armed forces and the local community.

The Mechuka celebration echoed this proud legacy by bringing together soldiers and civilians in a shared tribute to courage, discipline, and national pride.

