Army chief General Manoj Pande visits first Pre-Engineered Environment-Friendly Accommodation for troops

New Delhi [India], June 28 : General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff of India (COAS), on Wednesday, visited the first pre-engineered Environment-friendly accommodation for troops constructed by the Indian Army, as per an official statement.

"The structure was constructed using Light Gauge Steel Frame technology in a record time of 10 months", said the official statement.

It also added that the Chief of the Army Staff complimented the team for the same.

Additionally, General Manoj Pande interacted with the awardees felicitated during Defence Investiture Ceremony 2023 (Phase-II) in the national capital.

"General Manoj Pande (COAS) interacted with the awardees felicitated during Defence Investiture Ceremony 2023 (Phase-II) in NewDelhi. The COAS appreciated the stellar contribution made by the awardees in the service of the Nation and organisation", said the official statement.

