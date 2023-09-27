Army chief underlines complexities, challenges in Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi, Sep 27 The Indo-Pacific region is not only a cauldron of cultures, histories, resources and opportunities but also a theatre of complexities and challenges, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande said during Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC) that culminated here on Wednesday.

The three-day long event -- IPACC, Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS), Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF) -- was organised by the Indian Army with the US Army as the co-host. The event witnessed participation from 30 countries.

US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George highlighted the role of land power and said that it not only contributes to the shared security of the region but land power is also the decisive force in dealing with crises.

As many as 18 countries were represented by Chiefs of their respective Armies and 12 countries were represented by heads of delegations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered the inaugural address while the closing address was delivered by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

According to Defence Ministry, the event provided an opportunity for the delegates to exchange ideas and views on security and other contemporary issues of mutual interest, with core efforts directed to promote ‘Peace and Stability’ in the Indo-Pacific region.

As part of 13th IPACC, a Chief’s Round Table Conference was held on the theme “Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region”. All Chiefs echoed the theme and reflected the sentiments of all the nations in the area, a Defence Ministry official said.

The COAS also held bilateral meetings with Chiefs of the armies of the participating countries.

Sessions of 47th IPAMS were conducted in the plenary sessions on three themes. The first theme was “Partnering for Sustainable Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific”; second theme was “Cooperation to Enhance Interoperability”; and final theme was “Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) - Evolving Mechanisms for Crises Response”.

A special plenary for the spouses was also conducted on the theme “Beyond the Barracks: Roles and Challenges in Fostering Military Communities and Sharing Best Practices”. The session commenced with the opening address by Archana Pande, President, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) and Patty George, spouse of the COS of the US Army.

The spouses also visited the National War Memorial and paid their tributes.

