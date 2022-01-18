Army rescues 30 civilians trapped in avalanches in J&K's Tangdhar

Srinagar, Jan 18 Amid fresh snowfall and two avalanches, the Indian Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) have rescued 30 civil stuck on the Chowkibal-Tangdhar road in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

"As soon as the information of civil getting stuck closer to Khooni Nala and SM Hill on NH 701 reached the troops at NC pass, two rescue teams comprising avalanche rescue teams from Indian Army and a team of GREF were mobilised for rescuing the civil who were stuck in their vehicles," army said.

"Despite adverse weather conditions compounded by twin avalanches, 14 civil were rescued and brought to Neelam and 16 civil to NC pass, which is also commonly known as Sadhna pass. All the rescued civil were provided food, medical care and shelter for the night."

Army said 12 vehicles were later retrieved during the day on Tuesday post avalanche and snow slides clearance from the road.

"GREF played a difficult but stellar role in snow clearance amidst dangerous conditions. The entire effort took about five to six hours," the army said.

Pertinently last year also civil were rescued by the troops near Khooni Nala, closer to NC pass, as the area is prone to avalanches and snow slides.

