Aromatic, medicinal plants of Jammu and Kashmir

by Zubair Qureshi

Lush forests are the guarantee of life on the planet. The importance and usefulness of which no one can deny is the most precious blessing among the countless blessings of nature. Their innumerable benefits give them superiority over all other blessings. Their important role in human circulation life is of extraordinary importance.

They not only fulfil the needs related to food, but also play a role in creating a delicate balance between the soul and the world. They occupy the highest position in both the carbon cycle and the food chain pyramid.

Considering their usefulness, they are divided into several structures. Medicinal plants are of immense importance in keeping our body healthy, which is why there are many references to its use in authentic texts like the Indian Puranas, Upanishads, Ramayana and Mahabharata. Not only did Hanuman save Lakshman's life through these herbs, but even in today's history they are practiced by physic for human mental treatment. It has started to be revered by people like Tulsi, Pipal, Oak, Banyan and Neem, etc. The famous scholar, Charaka has created many invaluable books for the treatment of diseases by analyzing all types of medicinal plants. Which is being used to bene?t the human being today.

The paradise-like land of Jammu and Kashmir is also rich in these medicinal plants. According to a research, the number of aromatic medicinal plants in Jammu and Kashmir is around 5,000, of which 4,000 species are found in the Kashmir Valley.

Research has found that there are 700 types of these aromatic medicinal plants found in Jammu and Kashmir which contain high quality ingredients, Kashmiri Huzam or lavender is called the queen of these medicinal plants found in the union territory.

It is a matter of pride that the best and highest quality aroma in the world is produced in Gulmarg. Rose Domascena found in Tangmarg is considered the best among all the roses in the world. It is used in medicines made for the treatment of every disease. Soungul makes a special type of alkaloid that is used in medicines for malignant diseases like cancer. Similarly, another plant Vanwangan, also known as Podophyllum emodi, is found at an altitude of 10,000 metres above sea level. It is mostly found in the forests of Gulmarg and Gurez.

Considering the importance of these medicinal and aromatic plants and their abundant presence in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government has launched several schemes, including the "Kashmir Arogya Gram Yojana" which aims to increase the production of these special plants. To achieve this goal, the government encourages farmers to cultivate them by highlighting their importance and utility. The government is providing the farmers with all the facilities that can increase the production of these plants.

Aroma Mission was to provide knowledge and plants about these plants. It also involves extracting oil from these plants and buying them. According to an estimate, more than two hundred landowners in Jammu and Kashmir have benefited from these schemes. It is worth noting that last year Bharat Bhushan, who cultivated these plants, was awarded an award for lavender cultivation at the national level.

The Department of Floriculture also provides subsidy to the cultivators for the cultivation of these plants under which the farmers are benefiting.

Mudasssar Shafi Dar, who works as an Extension Officer in the Department of Agriculture, also cultivates these plants personally. He has benefited a lot from the cultivation of lavender.

Not only this, Mudassar also attracted many farmers in this direction, as a result of which lavender is being cultivated on 30 kanals of land. He says that there is a need to inform the youth about the cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants in Jammu and Kashmir so that they can stand on their own feet.

The land of Jammu and Kashmir has all the capabilities that can increase the production of these aromatic medicinal plants and herbs and give them recognition not only at the national level but also at the global level and can also increase the economy of the country.

