Arunachal CM celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with jawans along LAC with China

Itanagar, Oct 2 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with the jawans of Indian Army and ITBP at Mago, India’s first village along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that such a large gathering of armymen and civilians near the LAC is being held for the first time.

Speaking on the improved road connectivity in the forward areas, Khandu said the completion of the 18 km Mago-Thingbu hydel road has come as a big relief for the locals and defence personnel.

Earlier, it took almost two days to reach Mago from Tawang. But now with completion of the road, it takes less than an hour on wheel, Khandu said.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Central government for the PMGSY project and the Ministry of Home Affairs for enabling road connectivity to Mago village.

He also said by the end of this year, the entire stretch of road will be blacktopped.

Speaking on civil-military bonhomie, Khandu said Tawang has set the best example in the country as he hoped that such ties will help in realising the vision of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

He said to realise the vision of VVP, a village needs to be provided first with basic facilities such as light, road and water connectivity. And for economic sustainability, emphasis should be on income generating activities such as tourism.

With completion of the road, the Chief Minister hoped that Mago will soon see a flow of tourists as the place is popular for its hot springs and scenic beauty.

Also during his tour of the forward areas in Mago, which falls under his constituency, the Chief Minister held a meeting separately with the villagers.

The celebration held near the LAC was attended by hundreds of defence personnel, local villagers and was joined by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, MP Tapir Gao, Sports Minister Mama Natung, MLAs Tsering Tashi and Nyato Dukam, and Lt Gen Manish Erry, GoC, Gajraj Corps.

A cultural show was organised during the event, with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda also joining in the celebrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor