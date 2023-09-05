Arunachal Pradesh CM announces various benefits for teachers, others

Itanagar, Sep 5 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on the occasion of the 62nd Teacher’s Day on Tuesday, announced various decisions, including creation of 500 posts, for the benefit of teachers.

The Chief Minister announced creation of 500 posts to regularise contractual teachers and enhancement of salaries marking a 22 per cent raise with an added three per cent Dearness Allowance for all categories of teaching and non-teaching staff in different schools benefiting around 4,400 employees, besides extending state top up for contractual teachers appointed after May 18, 2020.

Khandu also announced regularisation of 500 Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE) teachers indirectly benefiting a population of nearly 30,000.

He also emphasised on the importance of duty and warned against indulgence in illegal activities, specifically citing illegal appointments of teachers. "No one indulging in such illegal activities shall be spared. They shall be dealt with stiffest action as per provisions of the law," he cautioned.

He also warned of strong action against delinquent staff involved in dereliction of duty.

While assuring that the government remains committed to addressing staff issues, Khandu also stressed the reciprocal responsibility of the staff in executing their duties with utmost sincerity.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhance educational standards in the state while expressing concern over the previous year’s Class 10 and 12 grade results.

Unveiling the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’,a platform aimed at connecting schools, teachers, students, and policy makers, Khandu openly interacted with students from Anjaw, Leparada, Yazali, and Yupia districts.

To mark the occasion, 40 teachers from across the state were awarded with cash prizes, mementos, shawls, and commendation certificates.

