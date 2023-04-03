Arunachal Pradesh: Deputy CM inaugurates several infrastructure projects in Changlang

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 3 : Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday inaugurated several infrastructure projects at the 2nd IRBN Headquarters at Diyun in Changlang district.

The projects include a multipurpose hall, an outdoor gym, ladies barrack, MT garage, an upgraded solar plant, a type IV quarter, a guest house & a computer lab.

Inaugurating the projects, Chowna Mein said that the funds provided by the government have been judiciously utilized and thanked the young and competent Commandant Akhansha Yadav for her zeal to work for the upliftment of the battalion through efficient and judicious use of funds.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted that the new infrastructures and facilities are expected to boost the morale of the 2nd IRBN personnel and enhance their ability to protect the state from unlawful activities. In addition to their regular anti-poaching operations, IRBN personnel also help the civil police maintain law and order whenever situations demand or require.

He also encouraged the IRBN personnel by saying that he wants to see it developed into one of the most ideal battalions in the State and will continue to support the improvisation of the campus.

He exhorted the IRBn personnel to work with team spirit.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is working on the modernization of the state police and ensuring the welfare of the police personnel. To this effect, the government has allocated a fund of Rs 100 crore for police housing and another Rs 25 crore for infrastructure development under the Special Package 2021-22 scheme.

The government is also making every effort to guide disgruntled youths in the right direction through various employment generation schemes, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swalambhan Yojana, CM's Paryatan Vikas Yojana, Atma Nirbhar Yojana, Entrepreneurship Development Program, and the Underground Surrender policy.

He further assured to provide funds for the upgradation of the Ladies' barrack for those appointed on compassionate ground to G+2 and for flooring of the outdoor Gym, MT Garage, and Security fencing for the Type - IV Quarter.

In reference to strengthening police presence in the state, especially to address crimes against women, Mein stated that the Government has announced a sum of Rs 30 crore for 10 newly notified Police Stations.

The government is also exploring the possibility of setting up Mahila Help Desks in all Police Stations to provide ease of access and support to women complainants.

In continuation of Arunachal Pradesh government efforts in improving the efficiency of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Mein mentioned that the Government has set aside a sum of Rs 40 crore for the construction of a new Central Jail in Papum Pare District, which will help towards the prevention of overcrowding in prisons.

The IRBN personnel, the police force, and the government of Arunachal Pradesh remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, and these new infrastructures and facilities will aid in achieving that goal.

Mein while highlighting various achievements of the government said that the state is witnessing massive development under the double-engine Sarkar.

He further informed that the signing of MoA for 10,000 MW Hydropower Projects will soon take place and a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction work of the 2880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project will also be conducted soon.

The 2nd IRBN Headquarter, established in 2004 with an approximate strength of 900 personnel under 8 compes stationed at Miao, Namsai, Changlang, and Itanagar, has been providing great service to the people of the state. These personnel are frequently engaged in various law and order duties all over the state, as well as election duties in other states.

They also provide security for vital installations such as OIL Manabhum, NHIDCL ni, and Judicial Jails at Tezu, Namsai, Changlang, and Miao.

The Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the projects in presence of MLA of Diyun-Bordumsa constituency Somlung Mossang, IG of Police TCL Range Isaac Pertin, IG of Police Eastern Range C.K. Mein, DC Changlang Sunny Kr. Singh, Commandant 2nd IRBN Diyun Akanksha Yadav, Principal PTC Banderdewa Neha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner cum Director General of GST Intelligence All North East Zone Ankit Gahlot, Prateek Deshmukh, Niti Ayog, govt. & 2nd IRBN officials, public leaders, jawans, and others.

