Arunachal Pradesh is home to 36 snow leopards: Study

Itanagar, Oct 16 Arunachal Pradesh has become another home for snow leopards with 36 such animals found in the latest survey, state’s Forest and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang said here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, in collaboration with WWF-India, has completed the first-ever statewide snow leopard population assessment in Arunachal Pradesh.

The study estimates the state's snow leopard habitat at 15,181 sq km, with an estimated population of 36 snow leopards, Lowang said releasing the snow leopard survey report.

Forest and wildlife officials said that although the border state has more than 15,000 sq km of probable snow leopard habitat, no rigorous assessment of the status of the snow leopards was done earlier.

The Forest and Environment Minister said in a post on his X handle: “Attended the Inception Workshop on Landscape Level Conservation Strategy and Action Plan for Asian Elephants in Arunachal Pradesh. I had the privilege of launching an important initiative aimed at conserving one of our most iconic species—the Asian Elephant. This plan not only focuses on habitat conservation but also on mitigating human-wildlife conflict and ensuring the coexistence of communities and wildlife.”

He said: “I also had the honour of releasing the Snow Leopard Survey Report, a significant contribution to our understanding of the biodiversity in Arunachal Pradesh. The report sheds light on the crucial conservation measures needed to protect these elusive creatures and their habitat. I commend the efforts of WWF and all our partners who are working tirelessly towards these causes.”

Conservation is a shared responsibility, and today's discussions reaffirm the need for collaboration across sectors to address the challenges of habitat loss and climate change. Together, we are committed to a future where nature and development thrive in harmony, the minister said.

Officials said that in 2008, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) launched a flagship project called the project snow leopard to conserve and safeguard the unique natural heritage of high-altitude wildlife populations and their habitats by promoting conservation through participatory policies and actions.

This was a significant step in that the unique life and cultures, traditions and livelihoods of the communities living in the mountainous regions are closely associated with these landscapes, and the people of hill regions have a most important role to play in conserving such animals.

The majority of the tribals in Arunachal Pradesh as totemic symbols of spiritual significance with the cat species holding a special significance associated with these tribes.

The high-altitude areas of Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a 1080km border with China,520 km with Myanmar and 217 km with Bhuta, have mostly remained unexplored from a wildlife study and conservation perspective, officials pointed out.

In India, the snow leopard is found in J&K and in the Union territories of Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the Western Himalayas besides Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in the Eastern Himalayas.

