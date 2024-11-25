Arvind Kejriwal Announces 80,000 Additional Pensions for Elderly in Delhi Ahead of Assembly Election 2025

Delhi is approaching assembly elections, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a significant initiative. An additional 80,000 elderly residents in Delhi will receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,000. Kejriwal has confirmed this decision, stating that 10,000 applications for pensions have come in within just 24 hours. During a press conference alongside Chief Minister Atishi and Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kejriwal explained, "We are launching these 80,000 old age pensions in Delhi. When our government took office in 2015, 332,000 elderly individuals were receiving pensions. We increased that number to approximately 450,000, and now we're adding another 80,000. Pensions for the elderly had been halted for many years, and I frequently heard their pleas to reinstate them."

Also Read: Hyderabad Shocker: Minor Dies from Anaesthesia Overdose During Eye Treatment In Telangana

Kejriwal emphasized that this initiative wasn't just approved by the cabinet; it has already been put into action. The online application portal became active yesterday, leading to the receipt of 10,000 applications in a single day. In Delhi, residents aged 60 to 69 will receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,000, while those aged 70 and above will receive Rs 2,500.

He also criticized the BJP by comparing pension amounts in different states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Kejriwal stated that under the "double engine" governance, people receive only Rs 500-600 monthly, whereas under AAP's "single engine," they receive Rs 2,500. He urged voters to support AAP to avoid negative outcomes associated with a double engine government. He mentioned that pensions for the elderly had been stopped while he was in jail, but were reinstated immediately upon his release, thanks to the support of these elderly individuals.