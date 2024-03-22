Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: He Looted the People of Delhi, Says BJP MP Harnath Yadav

On Thursday evening, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) department went to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house and arrested him. Kejriwal's arrest has sparked division in the political arena. One side is protesting against the ED's action, calling it a weapon of the government, while the other side supports the government's decision. Reacting to Kejriwal's arrest, BJP MP Harnath Yadav says, this condition of him was ought to happen as he looted Delhi people.

While talking to media, Yadav said that "Under the cloak of honesty, Kejriwal looted the people of Delhi. This condition of him was ought to happen. The people of Delhi are feeling cheated. Kejriwal has taken money in everything he has ever done... Kejriwal is drenched in corruption head to toe... His cloak of honesty is removed, and he is completely exposed... All political parties and leaders standing with him are also neck-deep corrupt. It has become a gang of corrupts."

Delhi High Court declined to grant Kejriwal interim protection.

After Delhi High Court declined to grant Kejriwal interim protection from coercive measures, stating its disinclination to provide such relief at present. The court addressed Kejriwal's plea for safeguarding against coercive actions in connection with the excise policy case. AAP workers gathered at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to protest against the BJP and ED, expressing their support for Kejriwal. They held a protest outside his residence while the Enforcement Directorate team was present for questioning. AAP MLA Rakhi Birla, who was protesting outside his house, was detained by the police.