Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Doctors Arrive at ED Office for Medical Examination of Delhi CM Amid Heavy Security

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday evening, March 22, in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, now, a team of doctors arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for the AAP National Convenor's medical examination under the heavy security.

Delhi HC refuses to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said at this stage "we are not inclined to grant an interim relief."

"The petition is not maintainable that was our main ground. And according to us, it's not maintainable, it's a desperate attempt for him to file the petition. Delhi HC stated that we are not inclined to grant an interim relief," said Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju.

Kejriwal, who now stands to be the first sitting Chief Minister arrested from the Opposition INDIA bloc, was questioned at his official residence for more than two hours in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam before he was taken to the probe agency's office on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Visuals From the ED office in Delhi:

#WATCH | Delhi: A team of doctors arrives at the ED office for the medical examination of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/LE8ACDl09a — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member.