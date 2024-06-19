Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing: Delhi Chief Minister's Custody In Liquor Policy Case Extended Till July 3

A Delhi Court today extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till July 3 in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy. Kejriwal was arrested in March and then granted a temporary, three-week bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which concluded on June 1. After the polling ended, he returned to pre-trial detention the following day. Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. He was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The agency has claimed the AAP received kickbacks of ₹ 100 crore that were then used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns. The AAP and Mr Kejriwal have refuted all charges and called the arrest and case "political vendetta", coming as it did, weeks before the election. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the elections, following which the AAP chief held a flurry of rallies across the count