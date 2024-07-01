Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi High Court Against CBI Arrest in Excise Policy Case

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 1, 2024 11:41 AM2024-07-01T11:41:24+5:302024-07-01T11:42:07+5:30

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approached the Delhi High Court on Monday, July 1, to challenge his arrest by ...

Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi High Court Against CBI Arrest in Excise Policy Case | Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi High Court Against CBI Arrest in Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi High Court Against CBI Arrest in Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approached the Delhi High Court on Monday, July 1, to challenge his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged money laundering case linked to an excise policy scam.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody in corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged scam. Vacation bench judge Amitabh Rawat remanded the AAP national convenor to CBI custody for three days on June 26, observing that the arrest, at this stage, cannot be said to be illegal.

However, the judge said that while the arrest is not illegal, the CBI should not be overzealous. Later, on June 29, vacation judge Sunena Sharma remanded Kejriwal to judicial custody as the CBI did not ask for his further remand at this stage.

Last week, the probe agency examined the Chief Minister in Tihar jail where he is lodged in judicial custody in relation to the money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Open in app
Tags :Arvind KejriwalDelhi High CourtDelhi Excise Policy CaseCBI