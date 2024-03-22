As Ashok Gehlot pushes for his son, BJP's says its 'raja-runk' battle in Raj's Jalore-Sirohi

Jaipur, March 22 Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan has become one of the most talked-about seats in the political corridors of Rajasthan as Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from here.

Ashok Gehlot is campaigning for his son and is introducing him as a young leader who will serve the people here in all situations.

The BJP leaders, on the other hand, have branded the contest as a "raja vs runk (king vs pauper)" fight.

"While the ex-CM’s son is almost like a king, our candidate contesting from this seat is a poor farmer, who is campaigning on an old two-wheeler," said Pramod Vashishth, media head, Rajasthan BJP, adding “Jalore-Sirohi is a clear contest between raja and runk. Our candidate doesn’t have a car or jeep but he campaigns for the party on a bike. He doesn’t have many dresses but owns only 'Do jodi kapda (two pairs of clothes)'.”

"Even the 'safa (headgear)' he wears is of four gaz and not eight gaz which people here generally wear. This shows how much cost-cutting he is used to doing. It is a fight between raja and runk," said Pankaj Meena, another party leader.

BJP worker Nimisha says, “Jalore Sirohi is known for its unique geographical location with plains and mountains. A local person is used to living here because he can bear the scorching heat. The mercury makes new records here every summer. So, will the Congress' ‘prince’ be able to campaign here while walking under the sun," she said, adding, “It seems that the Congress has made a wrong choice by fielding Rajkumar from here.”

She further said that Vaibhav and Ashok Gehlot were seen campaigning in South India recently for the Jalore-Sirohi seat. "The reason is that many people here have migrated to the South. So now, instead of being here in Jalore-Sirohi, the father duo are campaigning in the South in closed door AC rooms; they are travelling by air and our candidate is touring the constituency on foot or on bike," she said.

Videos of Ashok Gehlot and Vaibhav Gehlot campaigning in South went viral on social media.

The former CM in a programme in Chennai counted benefits for them if Vaibhav Gehlot is elected as an MP. “Firstly, if someone goes to his own native village in Rajasthan from Tamil Nadu or any place here, all arrangements will be looked into. Secondly, Vaibhav is young, and has been sent to serve you, he will stay with you after elections. He will serve you in all conditions, in your happiness as well as sorrow. Thirdly, he will fulfill all responsibilities as an MP," said Ashok Gehlot while campaigning for his son.

Vaibhav Gehlot was also in Chennai with him where he met many migrant Rajasthanis and appealed to them to vote for him. Veteran DMK leaders, Dayanidhi Maran and P.K. Sekar Babu, were also present on the occasion.

"Now when Gehlot and his son are busy attending high profile events, our grassroots leader can be seen making mass contact on his bike," said a BJP leader.

The BJP in Jalore-Sirohi has cut the ticket of three-time MP Devji Patel and has fielded a farmer Lumbaram Chaudhary.

Chaudhary has been known as a grassroots worker, was the head of Sirohi Panchayat Samiti once, a Zilla Parishad member and the District President of Sirohi BJP twice.

BJP has sprung a surprise by making him a candidate from the parliamentary constituency.

Lumbaram Chaudhary was one among the two farmers from Rajasthan who was sent to Israel to learn the tricks of drop and sprinkler methods of farming a few years ago.

Jalore-Sirohi is a rural constituency in Rajasthan with a literacy rate of 54.86 per cent. With 2,64,331 eligible voters, the constituency has a total of 2,64,331 eligible voters of which 1,39,932 are male and 1,24,399 female.

The BJP has been dominant in the constituency, winning the seat in the last four Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, as the state gears up for the upcoming polls, both parties are expected to intensify their campaigns and will set the stage for an interesting battle here, says veterans.

