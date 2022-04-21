As Covid cases rise in Delhi parents call for cancelation of CBSE board exams

As covid cases in Delhi are now rising rapidly, and today the capital crosses 1000 cases marked the students and their parents are concerned about the upcoming CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022. The exam is scheduled to start on 26th April 2022.

With just 3..4 days left for exams some parents have called for the cancelation of exams. Even though the cases reported in the capital are mild many parents and students are not convinced by this argument. As per the safety of their children, the parents have urged the board to cancel the offline exam.

However, CBSE has not given any response to this cancellation yet. While parents are fully criticizing CBSE for this, see some tweets below.

#cancelboardexam2022#cbseterm2@cbseindia29@SafeStudentsss

Did CBSE officials forgot what they have said in their first Circular that if the situation of TERM 2 changes; they will step up and choose as per different situations???? pic.twitter.com/OgPJwgJvs2 — Tanisaaaa (@Tanisha35287484) April 21, 2022