As Jaishankar counters West on Russian oil purchase, Opposition accuses govt of flip-flop in policy

New Delhi, Aug 24 As External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar put out India’s clear and firm stand on buying cheap Russian oil in larger national interest and also brushed aside Opposition’s claims of flip-flop on India’s oil import policy, the Opposition refused to buy his explanation and termed it a ‘diplomatic disaster’ for the nation.

Opposition parties, including Congress and AAP, claimed that the Centre rolled out a red carpet for the United States but was now forced to face global embarrassment, advising that any shift in foreign policy should have been preceded by extensive discussion and deliberation. They also accused the Modi government of not passing the benefits of cheaper oil to the common citizens and claimed that only industrialists and capitalists benefited from it.

EAM Jaishankar, speaking to the press earlier, dismissed the Trump administration’s charge that it is running a "profiteering scheme" by buying discounted Russian crude. He emphatically stated that India’s oil procurement from Russia was in national and global interest, and also that the previous US administration was supportive of its policy.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the US’ criticism of India’s energy ties with Russia shows our diplomatic failure, and the government must be held accountable for ‘not preparing in advance’ about such negative fallout on the foreign policy front.

He claimed that India let go of its ‘closest friend’ at the cost of wooing the United States and is now being left ‘cornered and isolated’ from all quarters.

He also questioned India’s fresh warming up of ties with China, particularly in the wake of frosty relations after the infamous Galwan clash and other differences.

Did we seek accountability from China about its aggression on Indo-China borders, or did we question it for the Galwan violence before opening trade ties?” Khurshid asked while claiming that the government failed in drawing up a steady and firm foreign policy.

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar said that the common man hasn’t benefited from cheap Russian oil.

"I believe that the Russian oil currently in the spotlight has been purchased only by the Modi government’s capitalist allies, who profited by selling it in the open market. The common Indian has not benefited from this cheap Russian oil at all. Today, India’s diplomacy is at its lowest point. Even countries like Bhutan and Nepal, which have always stood by India, no longer appear to do so."

Jaishankar’s clarification on the oil purchase came after scribes questioned about the US criticising India over energy ties with Russia.

He wondered why the same yardstick was not being used for China, despite being the largest importer of Russian crude oil and also called out Western duplicity.

“We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the south,” he said.

"If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy them. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys. If you don't like it, don't buy it," Jaishankar further remarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor