As mercury soars, TN health dept urges people to be cautious

Chennai, April 18 The Tamil Nadu health department has urged people to be cautious and not venture out in the sun amid soaring temperatures across the state.

In a circular to district health officials, the department has directed them to raise awareness among the people on the rising temperature and to remain indoors during the afternoon to prevent from having a sun stroke and other issues related to heat.

In Erode, the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius, which was 3.2 degrees higher than the normal during this time of the year.

This was also the highest temperature recorded in Tamil Nadu during this season.

The weather department has predicted that Chennai, Tirunelvelli, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Vellore and Erode could witness a rise in temperature by 1 to 3 degrees in the coming days.

The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is already experiencing a heat wave and this, according to weather department could lead to a spike in mercury in Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has however predicted light to moderate rains on April 21 and 22 and this could bring respite from the scorching heat.



aal/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor