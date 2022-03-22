As probe deadline nears, Kerala Police to question Dileep, few others

Kochi, March 22 With the Kerala High Court's clear direction that the police team, probing the disclosures that actor Dileep allegedly conspired to do away with the police officials who probed the 2017 actress abduction case, should wrap up by April 15, the officials are getting into top gear and in all likelihood, he will be asked to appear before the probe team again.

Also on the anvil, according to the sources in the know of things, is that a few more high profile people are likely to be called in by the probe team to take statements related to the case.

Meanwhile, Dileep is expected to be served a notice to appear before them in the coming days as the probe team have stumbled on some new evidence relating to the case from his and his close aides' mobile phones that were surrendered for scientific examination on the court's orders.

The probe team has won a moral victory when the High Court first refused to suspend the further probe and later a stay sought by the actor into the probe was also nixedp.

The actor suffered a rude jolt late last year when his former friend and director Balachandrakumar came out in the open against him, claiming Dileep said that he would eliminate police officials who had investigated the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is presently out on bail.

The actor's counsel, however, have been arguing that the fresh disclosure were cooked up by the prosecution to book the actor and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence against Dileep in the abduction case.

A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

