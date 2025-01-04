Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes AAP Over Development in Muslim Dominated Areas in City Ahead of 2025 Delhi Assembly Election

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's performance in Muslim-majority areas. He alleged that these regions lack proper development, including essential infrastructure such as clinics and schools, and accused the government of neglecting these communities.

“In the constituencies where Muslims reside, the garbage of Delhi is dumped. No clinics or schools have been built in these areas, and no significant development has occurred,” Owaisi stated.

The AIMIM leader also highlighted disparities in the implementation of housing schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, claiming that there is inadequate allocation of houses to Muslim beneficiaries. He said he filed RTI applications to inquire about the share of Muslims in housing schemes and other government welfare programs, criticizing both the AAP government in Delhi and the central government for making announcements primarily as pre-election strategies.