ASI submits Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque report, next hearing to be held on Thursday

On December 18, 2023, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its report on the Gyanvapi Mosque to the Varanasi District Court. This is the sixth time the court has given an extension, citing the complexity of studying and analyzing a large amount of data. Initially stating the survey was complete on November 2, the ASI later requested more time to compile the report, including information about the survey equipment. As per the reports the next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

​The survey of the Gyanvapi mosque grounds, not including the sealed off area, started in August. The purpose of the survey was to check whether the 17th-century mosque was built on top of a pre-existing Hindu temple. The survey started after the Allahabad High Court supported the Varanasi court's decision. The High Court believed the survey was essential for justice and beneficial to both sides in the dispute. Later, the Gyanvapi Mosque committee went to the Supreme Court against the High Court's order. On August 4, the Supreme Court didn't stop the survey but told the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to do invasive actions, including excavations allowed by the Varanasi court. This came after the mosque committee claimed that the ASI was digging without permission, risking damage to the 354-year-old complex, including the basement.