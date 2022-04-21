Assam CEE 2022 exam date announced, check details

The Assam Science and Technology University has announced the date of the CEE 2022 exam on its official website astu.ac.in. According to the officials, the authorities will conduct an exam on July 3, 2022. The application form will be released on May 10, 2022, and the last date to apply would be May 31, 2022. The admit card will be available on June 18, 2022. And the exam will be declared within 10 days after the exam.

The paper will be divided into three subjects which are Maths, Physics, and Chemistry where each section will contain 40 marks.

Check how to fill Assam CEE 2022 application form

Go to the official website - www.astu.ac.in

Click on the Assam CEE registration 2022 link.

Fill out the required details as asked.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee in online mode.

And submit the application form for Assam CEE 2022.

The application fee for Assam CEE is Rs 750.