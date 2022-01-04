Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holds marathon meet with SPs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the first day of the two-day Superintendent of Police (SPs)'s conference on Monday.

The first day of the conference started at 10:30 am on January 3, continued till 4 am, on January 4, tweeted the Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister tweeted, "This 18-hour-long marathon was intense, with detailed presentations by SPs/Addl SPs."

"We stand committed to providing a technologically advanced, citizen-friendly Police force to our people," the Chief Minister concluded.

Several aspects of policing in the state were discussed, including security. The Chief Minister in the conference asked, "I want to see one SP who can travel to another place without any security."

The statement was made at a time when the Government took steps to end the VVIP Culture by cutting the PSOs, escort cars including those allotted to the Chief Minister himself.

This is Assam's second conference of the SPs with the Chief Minister. At least 94 SPs, Additional SPs, SDPOs from 34-districts of the state were present during the first day of the conference.

( With inputs from ANI )

