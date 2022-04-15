Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in Bihu festival celebrations in Guwahati

On the occasion of Assamese New Year and Rangali Bihu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took part in festivities as he enjoyed the Husori performance by young girls of Dhol Bai Dhulia of Maibelia Nakachari, Jorhat at his residence on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister shared the video of Husori performance by young girls.

"My Bohag Bihu was made specially memorable this time due to a delightful Husori performance by young girls of Dhol Bai Dhulia of Maibelia Nakachari, Jorhat at my residence this evening. I thoroughly enjoyed the lively performance in the company of my wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma," he said in a tweet.

Cabinet Ministers UG Brahma and Bimal Borah, Rajya Sabha Rwngwra Narzary, MLAs Govinda Basumtary, Jolen Daimary, Jayanta Basumatary, Lawrence Islary, Bhupen Boro, Ranjit Basumtary; Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro and Deputy CEM Jiron Basumatary were present.

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam, falls in the second week of April every year, marking the beginning of the harvest period. This year Bohag Bihu is being observed from April 14 to April 16.

Besides the cow worship, the people also observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs.

Based on the yearly weather calendar, there are three types of Bihu: Bohag or Rongali which is celebrated in April, Kati or Kartik celebrated in October and Magh or Maghar Domahi which falls in January every year.

Goru Bihu, the first day of Rongali Bihu, was celebrated in Telia Gaon, Nagaon district today.

The first day of Rongali Bihu, also known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year.

"On the occasion of Assamese New Year and Rangali Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state as well as to the Assamese people at home and abroad," CM Sarma said.

"Bihu greetings to the people. Last 2 years were difficult for everyone. This time we don't have Covid cases in Assam, people must celebrate Bihu in its proper spirit," Sarma said.

On this day, farmers take their cows to a pond or a river to give them a bath before applying Mah- a mixture made of turmeric powder and pulses.

Last year, the celebrations of Bihu have been a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Celebrations of the Bohag Rongali Bihu was observed by the people--whilst maintaining the norms of social distancing.

( With inputs from ANI )

