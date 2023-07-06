Assam CM holds meeting with DCs to discuss implementation of state govt initiatives

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners to discuss the plan of action for the implementation of three ambitious initiatives of the state government at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

These initiatives are the plantation of one crore saplings across Assam to boost commercial wood production and environment protection, Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram for creating an inclusive environment for identifying talents in the field of sports and culture.

The Chief Minister said that under the proposed plantation initiative, around one crore saplings with commercial value would be planted on a single day across Assam.

He said though SHG members, Anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHA workers, police including VDPs and battalions, tea gardens, educational institutions and government offices have been identified as target groups, DCs should encourage the voluntary participation of people, NGOs, public and religious institutions in the drive to turn the exercise into a mass movement.

He added that the focus of this drive should not only be on plantation alone but more on ownership as this would boost commercial wood production and increase green cover in the long run.

As part of the initiative, a portal has been developed to register people willing to join the drive.

According to an official statement, after plantation, geo-tagged photos will be required to upload and an incentive of Rs 100 for plantation and Rs 200 if the tree survives will be provided. Plantation can be done on own farmland and at institutions as well. "The Environment and Forest Department has already identified 175-180 stocking hubs for the storage and distribution of saplings", it added.

The Chief Minister said that Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram will be organized from the grassroot level to promote sports and cultural environment and find out talents.

"Under Khel Maharan, sports competitions will be held in 5 disciplines, i.e. athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, football and volleyball from October this year to January next. These competitions will be conducted starting from the revenue village level to gaon panchayat, further to the district and finally at the state level", the statement read.

In the case of BTC, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, instead of gaon panchayat, the competitions will be held at VCDC or MAC level, it added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Sanskritik Mahasangram will uniquely showcase the state's cultural talents. Under this, every revenue village will organize competitions in six categories.

The statement added that these are Jyoti Sangeet, Rabha Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet, Rabindra Sangeet, Bihu and tribal dance. "The winners of these competitions in the revenue villages will compete amongst themselves at the gaon panchayat and district levels, which will culminate in a competition at the state level", it read.

He urged the DCs to put all-out efforts to make the initiatives successful.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, DGP GP Singh, PCCF MK Yadav, Additional Chief Secretaries and senior state government officials were also present in the meeting.

