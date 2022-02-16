Assam CM in Mumbai today to confer award to Ratan Naval Tata

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Mumbai today to present 'Assam Baibhav' award to the former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Naval Tata. He will also visit the residence of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away recently, to pay his homage.

"The Chief Minister will visit the residence of late Lata Mangeshkar and will pay homage to the 'Queen of Melody' on behalf of the people of Assam," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday morning. The Assam Chief Minister will also present the 'Assam Baibhav' award, the state's highest civilian award to the industrialist, philanthropist, and the former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Naval Tata. Earlier, the Assam government on January 24 had conferred the state's highest civilian awards Assam Saurav, Assam Gaurav to 17 distinguished personalities, including Tokyo Olympics medalist Lovlina Borgohain, COVID-19 warriors, artists, entrepreneurs, doctors during a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Ratan Naval Tata, who was named for the Assam Baibhav award, and Dipak Chand Jain, who was named for the Assam Saurav award, weren't able to attend the event.

