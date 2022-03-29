Assam CM meets PM Modi, apprises him about development projects, welfare schemes in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and apprised him of the various development projects and welfare schemes being implemented in Assam.

"Called on Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the various development projects and welfare schemes being implemented in Assam. Also sought his blessings and guidance for further accelerating the pace of growth in our State," Sarma said in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister is in Delhi to sign an agreement with the Meghalaya government to resolve their 50-year-old pending boundary differences.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma would sign the agreement in the presence of chief secretaries of both the states as well as other officials of these states and the officials of MHA.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs toldthat the agreement will be signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at around 3.30 pm in the office of the MHA.

The long-standing land dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The border issues came about as a result of different readings of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for the new state's creation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor