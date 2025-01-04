Assam CM meets Tata group chairman for investor summit

Guwahati, Jan 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met the chairman of Tata group N Chandrasekharan to discuss the upcoming investor summit -- Advantage Assam 2.0 -- to be held in Guwahati in February.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote, “My meeting with Chairman of @TataCompanies Shri N Chandrasekharan was a fruitful one. In addition to topics relating to the upcoming #AdvantageAssam 2.0, we talked at length about the rich potential Assam offers to investors and entrepreneurs.”

The CM embarked on a three-day tour to Mumbai on Saturday to attract potential players for the investor summit. He met CEOs of various Tata group entities.

“Today in Mumbai, I had a productive meeting with CEOs from various Tata Group entities. We also invited them to participate in #AdvantageAssam2.0 which, in my opinion, will be an excellent platform to deepen the long-standing partnership between Assam & Tata Group,” the CM further stated.

Moreover, CM Sarma also held a meeting with the executive director of Sun Pharma company, Aalok Shanghvi. “An enriching discussion with Shri Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of @SunPharma_Live on the opportunities which lie in Assam's pharmaceutical sector and the Group's expansion plans in the State. I also invited him to be a part of the #AdvantageAssam2.0 Summit this February,” Chief Minister wrote on the X.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s standing as a new investment destination in the country. The event, set to be held in Guwahati on February 24 and 25, will highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.” A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event. The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

