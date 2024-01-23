Assam CM orders registration of police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for "provoking crowd"

Guwahati, Jan 23 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the state DGP to file a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "provoking a crowd" during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

According to Sarma, Rahul Gandhi's unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati.

Taking to X platform, Sarma wrote, "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such naxalite tactics are completely alien to our culture."

Sarma also said that he has instructed DGP of Assam Police to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and the footage posted in social media will be used as evidence.

The Congress supporters clashed with police on Tuesday as the administration did not permit the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra to enter Guwahati, citing the possibility of heavy traffic congestion in the city.

Meanwhile, Gandhi also accused the Assam Government of not letting him meet university students.

However, Sarma claimed that the university mentioned by the leader is in Meghalaya and not in Assam.

