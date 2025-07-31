Assam CM slams Gaurav Gogoi over 'missile strike' remarks, alleges pro-Pak bias

Guwahati, July 31 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi -- without directly naming him -- mocking his recent remarks in Parliament on India’s missile strike strategy and accusing him of pandering to Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Sarma ridiculed Gogoi's comments regarding India’s long-range missile capabilities, sarcastically referring to the Congress leader as a “great scientist".

The Chief Minister claimed that Gogoi’s speech was “celebrated more in Pakistan than in India".

“This is a matter of shame for the people of Assam,” Sarma said.

“One of our MPs questioned why India launched a missile from a distance and not from close range. According to him, we should have fired it up close, like it’s some kind of firecracker.”

Continuing his tirade, Sarma added: “You’re such a great scientist that you’re worried about missile range. When our armed forces can strike targets thousands of kilometres away, he chooses to criticise instead of applauding them. His speech received the loudest applause in Pakistan.”

Escalating his criticism, Sarma alleged that the Congress MP has a history of anti-India sentiments.

“He never truly loved India. Three of his family members hold foreign citizenship, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he changes his own citizenship soon. That’s why his speeches in Parliament often sound like they’re made against India.”

Referring to Gogoi’s parliamentary constituency, the Chief Minister said: “Jorhat and Sivasagar are regions that played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle. It’s unfortunate that an MP from such a historically significant area is now being hailed as a hero across the border. Since 2014, every speech he has made seems to benefit Pakistan.”

Sarma’s remarks came in response to Gogoi’s criticism of India’s defence posture during a recent debate in Parliament -- a speech that the BJP has denounced as demoralising to the armed forces and misaligned with national interests.

