Assam CM visits Dighalipkuri amid protest over tree cutting in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 6 Amid protests by opposition and eminent citizens over tree cutting in Guwahati for building flyovers in the city, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Dighalipkuri area in the city, which has become a bone of contention for the past several days.

Sarma visited the site with PWD officials and took stock of the situation. He assured that the government is committed in preserving the heritage of the city.

The state government has planned to build a flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati locality in the city and due to this the authorities marked some 200-year-old trees for felling in Dighalipukhuri.

The Chief Minister said: “I want to assure you that the government is deeply committed to preserving our city’s heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure. In constructing the flyovers from Dighalupukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area,”

“I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility,” he added.

Meanwhile, All Assam Students Union (AASU) leader Samujjal Bhattacharya has aimed at the state government over the chopping of trees to build flyovers.

Bhattacharya told reporters: “We oppose the government’s move to uproot trees for the infrastructure development in Guwahati. It is very important to preserve the heritage of this city along with environmental balance. I request the Chief Minister not to take any steps to build flyovers, which can destroy the heritage of this city.”

Debabrata Saikia, opposition leader in Assam assembly alleged that the state administration has not conducted any study regarding the ecological impact of cutting trees for building flyovers.

“I have moved to Gauhati High Court against the government’s initiatives to build flyovers without conducting any study regarding its impact on the environment”, he said.

Following a recent redesign of the flyover that now incorporates the Tayabullah Road, the project caused a great deal of unhappiness among Guwahati residents, possibly endangering Dighalipukhuri's historical and aesthetic appeal.

The PWD authorities placed yellow crosses on about 25 trees a couple of days ago, some of which are reputedly more than 200 years old, along Tayabullah Road and in front of Handique Girls’ College in preparation for uprooting the trees.

