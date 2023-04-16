Assam CM visits Kaziranga National Park to assess various measures undertaken to eliminate poaching

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 16 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kaziranga National Park on Sunday.

The Chief Minister travelled inside the National Park to access various measures to eliminate poaching in the Kaziranga.

In the Kaziranga National Park, the Chief Minister specially visited the vulnerable zones on the banks of the Brahmaputra river and interacted with the forest guards at the camps and other officials of the National Park.

"Today HCM Dr Himanta Biswa travelled inside Kaziranga National Park to personally assess various measures undertaken to eliminate poaching. HCM specially visited vulnerable zones on the banks of Brahmaputra and interacted with forest guards at camps and other officials", tweeted the Office of Chief Minister Assam.

The year 2022 will go down in history for the Northeastern state of Assam for zero poaching cases in Kaziranga setting a record. This is the first instance of zero rhino poaching since 1977.

Assam's Kaziranga National Park (KNP) - located in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra river - is the biggest habitat for one-horned rhinos globally and draws in visitors from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor