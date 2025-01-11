Assam Coal Mine Tragedy: Third Body Recovered as Rescue Operations Continue, 6 Miners Still Trapped (VIDEO)

The body of a third miner was recovered from the waterlogged Umrangso coal mine in Assam on Saturday. This brings the death toll in the incident to three. Authorities are still working to identify the body. Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to locate the six miners who remain trapped.

#WATCH | Assam | The third body has been recovered by the joint rescue team of the Indian army and NDRF from the inundated rat-hole coal mine at 3 Kilo Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district today. The second body was recovered this morning. pic.twitter.com/hDF9LiW5xF — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

Earlier in the day, a second body was recovered. It was identified as Ligen Magar, aged about 27 years and a resident of 1 No. Umrangshu in Dima Hasao district. On January 8, Army divers from the 21 Para Special Forces recovered the first body. The individual was identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udayapur district in Nepal.

The miners became trapped in the flooded mine on January 6. Chief Minister Sarma stated that the mine had been declared abandoned 12 years ago. He clarified that it is not illegal. Dewatering operations are ongoing to support the rescue efforts.

Specialized teams and local authorities are working continuously to navigate the difficult conditions and locate the missing miners.