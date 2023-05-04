Assam Congress files police complaint against Badruddin Ajmal over derogatory statements

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 4 : The Assam Congress on Wednesday filed a police complaint against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal for making a derogatory statement against the party.

In the police complaint, Manjit Mahanta, Chairman of the Media department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee said that Badruddin Ajmal has made unparliamentary statements against APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah and against 10 other political parties.

Recently, a crucial meeting of 11 political parties led by Congress was held in Guwahati to formulate the future course of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But, AIUDF was not invited to the meeting.

It may be mentioned that earlier also Badruddin Ajmal made very disrespectful and indecent comments against women and the Chief Minister of Assam, said in the complaint copy of APCC.

"We are enclosing here news clippings of Amar Asom, May 3 issue where his statements have been published. Badruddin Ajmal, MP and President AIUDF, has been continuously trying to malign the image of our language, culture etc. and also attempting to weaken the social fabric of Assamese society," said in the complaint copy of APCC.

