Assam: Fake currency notes worth Rs 29.31 lakh seized, one held

Nagaon (Assam) [India], April 29 : Assam police seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 29.31 lakh and apprehended a person in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday.

According to the police, a team from Rupahihat police station conducted an operation in the Rupahihat Kalisthan area following a tip-off on Friday night.

"During the search, we recovered a bag in possession from the person and found fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 29.31 lakh in the bag. On further search, a printing machine of FICN was also recovered from the house," Sanjit Kumar Roy, Officer-in-charge of Rupahihat PS said

The apprehended person identified as Rakibul Islam hails from 2 no Borghuli of Laokhowa area, Assam.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Rupahihat police station, the police said.

Earlier in February this year, Assam police arrested one person and recovered fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 5.65 lakh.

The officials identified the accused as Jogen Nath alias Madhab Nath. According to an official statement, a team of Police from the Sonitpur district launched the operation based on information from sources.

"During the search, police recovered many high-quality fake Indian currency notes. 239 and 175 Indian currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 respectively were seized from the accused. The seized fake currency notes' worth is Rs 5.65 lakh," said Borah.

"We launched the operation based on source information and arrested Jogen Nath alias Madhab Nath from the Beseria Pukhuria area," he added.

