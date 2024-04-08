Assam: FIR against three polling officials for malpractice in election duty

Guwahati, April 8 An FIR was lodged against three polling officials in Assam's Tinsukia district for malpractices in distributing postal ballot papers, officials said on Monday.

The polling officials distributed 16 ballot papers against 14 voters in the Doomdooma Assembly segment in the Lakhimpur parliamentary seat on Saturday.

"A polling team, consisting of Partha Pratim Bhattacharjee, Bishnubrat Hazarika, and Monjyoti Chetia, gave two additional ballot papers to two voters after complaints from their families, despite both voters already having cast their votes," District Commissioner, Tinsukia, Swapnil Paul told IANS, adding that such instances of double voting are taken seriously and are considered a significant violation of election rules.

The authorities have ordered departmental proceedings against the individuals involved and have barred them from future election duties.

