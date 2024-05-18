Assam Fire: Girl Injured After Falling From Building in Cachar (Watch Video)

A girl was injured after she fell from a building which was engulfed in fire in Silchar town in Assam's Cachar district on Saturday, May 18. She immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Five fire tenders are at the scene and efforts are underway to douse the blaze. According to the reports, the blaze erupted at a computer institute in Silchar town. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The blaze erupted in the IT coaching centre, gutting assets belonging to the coaching centre. The fire was put out after struggling for several hours with 20 fire engines.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a building in Silchar town in Assam's Cachar district, today. The fire has been doused and cooling operation is underway.



The eyewitnesses at the scene said that the fire broke out at 11 am at a computer class in the four-storey building in Shilangpatti in Silchar town. Some students at the coaching centre reported being trapped inside after the fire.

Due to panic, some students jumped from the building's rooftops to save themselves. Several students jumped into a nearby building and saved their lives, while one girl sustained injury. However, the fire was successfully extinguished, and cooling operations are currently in progress.