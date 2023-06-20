Assam: Flood situation remains grim in Nagaon district

Nagaon (Assam) [India], June 20 : The flood situation in Assam's Nagaon district is still grim.

The flood waters of the Kopili River have inundated many villages and 1432.85 hectares of cropland in the Kampur area of Nagaon district.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark at Kampur.

"The flood waters have submerged this Garukhunda road and also damaged some parts of this road. Last year, two devastating floods affected this area. Around 50 villages have been affected in this year's flood. People are facing lots of problems. We appeal to the government to help the people," a local resident said.

Following incessant rainfall in the past couple of days, the administration of Assam's Dima Hasao district has made all flood preparedness to deal with any kind of situation, the officials said on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'red' alert, predicting very heavy rainfall across several districts of Assam in the next five days. The warning comes at a time when Assam is witnessing the first wave of flood this year due to incessant rain across the state in the last few days.

According to the district administration, few landslide incidents have been reported from some areas of the hilly district.

"But, there is no report of any casualty or injury in the landslide incidents," the official said.

As per the administration officials, parts of a few important roads are also damaged due to incessant rain.

Meanwhile, the state government has deployed one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in the district and alerted other agencies including SDRF, fire and emergency services after the IMD alerts of heavy rainfall in the district.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 34,000 people of Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri districts have been affected in the first spell of the flood. The flood waters also submerged 1510.98 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts. 142 villages under 25 revenue circles are currently underwater. In the last 24 hours, the flood waters damaged 4 embankments, 20 roads, 2 bridges, several schools, irrigation canals, and Anganwadi centres.

