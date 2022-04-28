Assam forest officials rescue 'exotic' monkeys, wallaby

The Forest department personnel in Kamrup district of Assam arrested one person, on Wednesday, for smuggling 'exotic' species of monkeys and wallaby in six cages, by intercepting the vehicle.

According to the officials, one person, identified as Rahul Bafna, was arrested while the other one fled from the spot.

"They tried to carry the rescued six animals to Hyderabad," Sunny Choudhury, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of North Kamrup Forest Division, told ANI.

"We will produce the arrested person before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (CJM), Kamrup today. If the court grants permission, we will send the rescued animals to Assam State Zoo for treatment," he added.

As per the North Kamrup Forest Division (T), the forest officials led by Sangeeta Rani Singha, Range Officer, Northern Range, Hajo under North Kamrup Forest Division led an operation and intercepted the vehicle (by acting on a specific tip) and rescued the animals.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

