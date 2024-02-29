Assam: Former Congress Working President Rana Goswami Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

The former Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Rana Goswami, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. His move came a day after he tendered his resignation from the Congress. The joining ceremony took place at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati, where Goswami joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, and other party leaders. Another notable entrant to the BJP, Jayanta Bora, also joined during the event.

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita told ANI that, in addition to Rana Goswami, several other prominent figures are expected to join the BJP in the coming days. Regarding the finalization of the BJP candidate list for parliamentary constituencies in Assam, Kalita mentioned that the central leadership would make the announcement after the list submission.

"Yesterday, we met our party's central leadership and submitted the candidate list for the parliamentary constituencies of Assam. Today we will again go to Delhi. In the coming 1-2 days, the central leadership will announce the first list of candidates," said Kalita. He also emphasized that seats would be allocated to Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), the BJP-led NDA partners.

Rana Goswami, who resigned from the grand old party on February 28, submitted his resignation to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, stating, "I am tendering my resignation as the Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress."

This move follows CM Himanta Sarma's announcement on February 14 that four Congress MLAs had extended their support to the state government. "So far, four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the government. In the coming days, all opposition MLAs will extend their support to the government," Sarma had stated.