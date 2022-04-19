Assam gets first-of-its-kind Trans Tea Stall

Kamrup district of Assam, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, has got a 'Trans Tea Stall'.

The tea stall has been set up under the aegis of the All Assam Transgender Association in collaboration with the District Administration to empower the trans community of the state and to help them learn entrepreneurial skills.

The Trans Tea Stall was inaugurated on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, founder of All Assam Transgender Association Swati Bidhan Baruah shared the aim of the tea stall and said, "This tea stall aims to empower the trans community of Assam and help them learn entrepreneurial as well as business communication skills."

"It will also help the community to have a better source of income," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor