Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attends National Conference on Gau-Vigyan

Guwahati (Assam) [India] May 21 : Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has inaugurated a two-day national conference at IIT-Guwahati on 'Gau-Vigyan' to discuss the significance of cows in modern life and medical sciences.

After the inauguration on Saturday, Kataria said, "Cow has been an integral part of Indian socio-economic and agricultural systems. Today gau-vigyan is working to strengthen our economy. Apart from this, it is also promoting major innovations in the field of AYUSH medicine".

The Governor also said, "Cows have been of great importance in our Indian culture and have been revered as a mother. In the Vedas, cow's milk has been considered as nectar. Like milk, cow dung and cow urine are also valuable. Just as cow's milk, curd, ghee, and butter are nutritious food for humans, in the same way, cow dung and cow urine are beneficial for the earth. Using cow dung as manure also leads to soil fertility."

Kataria also highlighted that cows play a crucial role in the agriculture industry. The Governor said that it is that cow is important only from a religious and economic point of view.

Rather there are some scientific facts too, which show the importance of cows. Agriculture is an important sector of the Indian economy and cows have been shown to be very useful for agriculture. Natural farming is a modified form of cow-based farming. The use of cow dung and cow urine as fertilizers and insecticides leads to the strengthening of biodiversity, he said.

"I am happy that keeping all these points in mind, a National Conference on Gau-Vigyan has been organized by the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems(CIKS) and IIT-Gauhati in association with Bharatiya Govansh Rakshan Samvardhan Parishad. I am very happy to note that this two-day national conference covers the importance of cows in Indian history and tradition, management of gaushalas and dairy farms etc," the Assam Governor said.

The Governor exuded confidence that the conference would provide a strong platform for the integration of ancient traditions with modern science, engineering and technology.

He said that valuable suggestions will also be received from scholars from all over the country.

The conference was attended by Director IIT-G Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Head of the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems Prof Uday S Dixit, Chief Convener of Cow Science Research Center, Devlapar, Nagpur Sunil Mansinghka, President of Bharatiya Govansh Rakshan Samvardhan Parishad Vinod Kayal along with a host of other dignitaries.

