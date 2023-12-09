Assam govt to set up libraries to instil reading habits among children

Guwahati, Dec 9 In a bid to inculcate a habit of reading, the Assam government has decided to set up libraries for children and adolescents across the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held in Guwahati late on Friday evening.

An official said that the state government will spend at least Rs 259 crore to set up libraries in various districts of Assam.

The libraries will also have digital infrastructure.

"For inculcating the habit of reading among students, libraries for children and adolescents, and digital infrastructure to be created under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment," an official statement mentioned.

The statement further mentioned, "The scheme aims at commencing construction of new libraries and procurement of books, furniture and computers with internet connectivity in 2,197 village panchayats and 400 municipal wards for an estimated amount of Rs 259.70 crore."

According to a senior government official, this initiative will ensure that children and adolescents get access to the latest books and are connected with the National Digital Library Resources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor