Assam: Group of children from different religions perform 'Bhaona', setting example of communal harmony

Biswanath (Assam) [India], May 27 : A group of children from different religions performed Assamese traditional Bhaona (a traditional form of a mythology-based theatrical performance) at Biswanath Bamgaon in Assam's Sonitpur district and set an example of communal harmony.

The traditional Bhaona was organized by Pragati Moina Parijaat on Thursday night.

A little Muslim girl Jinnat Afrin Khan also played a role in the Bhaona and earned heaps of praise from the people.

The group of children performed 'Lanka Dahan Ravan Badh' Bhaona at Bamgaon Namghar (a community prayer hall where the Hindus of Assam recite the name of God and it was a unique creation of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva) and hundreds of people witnessed the Bhaona.

Gajen Baruah, Secretary of Bamgaon Pragati Moina Parijat said that the Bamgaon Pragati Moina Parijat was established in 1996 and has been organizing various programmes every year.

"We have also organized Bhaona every 4-5 years and children from different castes, communities, religion have participated and performed in Bhaona. This year, the Bamgaon Pragati Moina Parijat has entered into 28th year and on this occasion, we have organized this Bhaona with the help of locals," Gajen Baruah said.

