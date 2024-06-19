Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia Dies By Suicide After Wife's Cancer Death

In shocking turn of event Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia tragically took his own life shortly after the death of his wife on Tuesday. Chetia, a 2009 batch IPS officer, shot himself with his service revolver in the ICU of a private hospital in Guwahati, just minutes after his wife's passing. His wife, Agamoni Borbarua, had been suffering from cancer for several months and was admitted to the hospital two months ago.

According to police officials, Shiladitya Chetia shot himself in front of his wife's body with his government-issued revolver in the ICU, where she had just passed away. Agamoni Borbarua, aged 40, died at Namecare Hospital at 4:25 PM. Just ten minutes later, at approximately 4:35 PM, Shiladitya Chetia, aged 44, ended his life. Before committing suicide, Chetia requested the medical staff to leave him alone for some time to pray near his wife's body. The staff complied, leaving the ICU. Moments later, the sound of a gunshot caused a commotion in the hospital. A hospital staff member reported, "We heard the gunshot and rushed to the ICU. Shiladitya Chetia was lying next to his wife's body. We tried to save him, but it was not possible. He had shot himself."

Shiladitya Chetia had a distinguished career in the Indian Police Service. Before his posting as the state's Home Secretary, he served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts and as Commandant of the 4th Battalion of the Assam Police. He was a recipient of the President's Gallantry Medal for his exceptional service. The double tragedy has left the community in shock and mourning. The hospital staff expressed their condolences and recounted how Chetia had been informed about his wife's deteriorating health condition just three days prior to her death. Despite understanding the gravity of her condition, the emotional toll on Chetia was evidently profound, leading to his heartbreaking decision.

The loss of Shiladitya Chetia, a respected officer and his wife, has cast a somber shadow over Assam, prompting expressions of grief and tributes from colleagues and officials across the state.